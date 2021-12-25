Two skill development centres for women set up in Bara

BARA: A non-governmental organisation, Community Resilience Activity (CRA-North), has established two skill development centres at Sipah and Tirah, Maidan in the Bara tehsil of the Khyber district to improve livelihood opportunities for women.

A collaboration has been with the district administration for the purpose.

The opening ceremony was organised at Sipah area, which was participated by women from different professions. The woman professionals delivered speeches to encourage the trainees and community to utilize the acquired skills while staying committed to making a career in dressmaking, stitching and accessing the market by taking orders through networks already working in sales and marketing.

Naveeda Bibi, Assistant District Education Officer, said it was vital for women to receive education to properly raise children and could contribute towards the development of the community and society.

“The female literacy rate is very low due to cultural constraints, poverty and

past militancy, but we can improve the situation by developing skills which CRA-North is doing now,” she maintained.