Establishment didn’t interfere in KP LG polls, says Fazl

KARACHI: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday said that the establishment did not interfere in the recently-held local government polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the results have proved the eight-party opposition alliance’s stance about the rigging in 2018 general polls.

He was talking to the media after attending a meeting of the PDM Sindh at the residence of Shah Owais Noorani, the Jamiat-e-Ulema Pakistan chief, in Karachi. In the meeting, leaders of the PDM’s component parties deliberated on the prevailing situation and discussed the strategies for the march towards Islamabad on March 23. Rehman, who is also the chief of the Jamiat-e-Uelam Islam-Fazl, said that the PDM’s anti-inflation march towards Islamabad on the Pakistan Day will be the day of liberation from incompetent rulers. “People will come to Islamabad from all corners of the country to participate in the protest against inflation, unemployment, and poverty,” said Rehman.

He said that the ruling PTI was brought into power as a result of rigging in the 2018 general elections, because of which it was facing failure on several fronts. Rehman pledged that the official events of Pakistan Day celebrations will not be disrupted because of the PDM’s march.

He said that the establishment did not interfere in the local bodies elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “The bureaucracy, MNAs, and MPAs were of the ruling party but when the 'forces' withdrew, everyone saw the results in the local government elections.” But, the results of local government polls proved that rigging took place in the last general election, Rehman said. It is a victory for the PDM’s movement. “JUI-F was the biggest political force in the province before and still is,” he said. “We are democratic people and we talk about stabilizing the country,” the JUIF chief said.

Replying to a question about the PPP’s supremo Asif Ali Zardari’s statement, Rehman said that reference to those 'seeking formulas' should be clear. “It must be clarified as to who sought the formula from the co chairperson of the PPP. Such issues cannot be discussed in seriousness without clarity and must be free of ambiguity.”