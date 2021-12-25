Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Kech attack

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while defending a security check post in District Kech, Balochistan, the ISPR said on Friday.
During the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Manzar Abbas, a resident of District Khushab, and Sepoy Abdul Fath, a resident of Khuzdar, embraced martyrdom, the ISPR said, adding that a search operation was in progress in the area to hunt the militants. Security forces are determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements for the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, the ISPR said.
Earlier, this month, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred as well when militants targeted a security forces check-post along the Pakistan-Iran border in the Abdoi sector, Balochistan.
ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition in the Senate Friday strongly advocated revisiting the National Action Plan , its...
KARACHI: Pakistan Democratic Movement President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday said that the establishment did not...
ISLAMABAD: The federal capital is in the grip of extreme cold with mercury dropping to minus one degree Celsius, but...
JHALAKATHI, Bangladesh: At least 37 people died in an inferno on an overcrowded night ferry in Bangladesh on Friday,...
ISLAMABAD: The opposition in the National Assembly refused to hold debate on the Sialkot tragedy in the House amid...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Friday made it clear that it had been taking various steps even before...
Comments