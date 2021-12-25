Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Kech attack

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while defending a security check post in District Kech, Balochistan, the ISPR said on Friday.

During the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Manzar Abbas, a resident of District Khushab, and Sepoy Abdul Fath, a resident of Khuzdar, embraced martyrdom, the ISPR said, adding that a search operation was in progress in the area to hunt the militants. Security forces are determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements for the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, the ISPR said.

Earlier, this month, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred as well when militants targeted a security forces check-post along the Pakistan-Iran border in the Abdoi sector, Balochistan.