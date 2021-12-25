Call to follow Quaid-i-Azam’s principles

LAHORE:Glowing tributes were paid to the Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 146th birth anniversary by different religious and political leaders.

Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh said Quaid-i-Azam had declared Holy Qur’an the Constitution of Pakistan, adding that the best way to pay tribute to him was to implement his philosophy by enforcing Islamic system in the country.

Meanwhile, President of Minhaj-ul-Quran International (MQI) Dr Hussain Mohi-ud-Din Qadri said that Quaid-e-Azam was the name of character and honesty. Dr Qadri said that the nation was yet far from the goals for which the Founder of Pakistan had secured independence. To make Pakistan as per dreams of Quaid-e-Azam, we have to ensure supremacy of the Constitution and law, promote education and provide justice, he added.

Pakistan Awami Tehreek secretary-general Khurram Nawaz Gandapur said that Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri made the nation aware of the fact that the election system based on money, bullying and rigging is a cancer for democracy but unfortunately the state officials did not make any effort to cure this cancer.

He said that Pakistan had been created through the ballot power and would be made invincible through the same method but, he regretted, vote had become a bargaining chip in the present system.

He said the real democracy would be introduced only by implementing the reforms agenda given by Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri. Brigadier (retd) Iqbal Ahmad Khan said that truthfulness and consistency made Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah a great political leader of the world. A cake was cut to mark the birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan and prayers were also offered for the security and prosperity of the country.