Total vaccination only way to overcome corona: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department organised a special stage play ‘Ainak Wala Corona Jin’ as part of the second phase of Reach Every Door (RED) corona vaccination campaign at Alhamra Hall here on Thursday with Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid as chief guest.

Secretary P&SHD Imran Sikandar Baloch, Special Secretary Saleha Saeed, Director Special Education Pervez Butt and a large number of men, women and children were present in the event.

Children from Special Education institutions presented a special performance ‘Ainak Wala Corona Jin’ to highlight importance of vaccination. In her speech, the Health Minister appreciated Secretary P&SHD and his team for creating awareness among the public. “We have administered the first or second dose to 53 million population of Punjab and we will achieve the target of 81 million people”. She said the only way to overcoming corona pandemic is vaccination of the maximum population. “We have completely vaccinated 46% population of the province and resultantly the positivity ratio has dropped to 0.3% in Punjab. We envision vaccination of 70% population of Punjab in the second phase of the RED campaign."

Responding to queries of journalists, the Minister said that eight state of the art mother and child hospitals were being developed in Punjab. Prime Minister Imran Khan will distribute Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card to all 30 million families of Punjab from 1st of January 2022. She added that 650 bedded mother and child block is being developed at Ganga Ram hospital. To a question she added that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had yet to send his medical reports. She said he must come back if he thinks he was the leader.