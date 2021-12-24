 
Friday December 24, 2021
World

Ukraine ex-leader skips questioning

By AFP
December 24, 2021

Kiev: Ukraine’s former leader Petro Poroshenko on Thursday failed to appear before officials probing treason charges against him for allegedly helping pro-Russia separatists sell coal to Kiev. The 56-year-old ex-president was named this week as a suspect in a treason investigation and stands accused of helping the rebels who control two of the ex-Soviet country’s eastern regions sell coal to the Ukrainian capital.

