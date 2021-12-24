Minor girl dies of torture

KASUR: Eight-year-old Misbah of Phool Nagar on Thursday died from torture by a family for whom she was working. Nazir Ahmad, f/o Misbah, submitted an application to the Saddar Phool Nagar Police Station, stating that Misbah was working as a maid at the house of Muhammad Usman at Canal View Society Gujranwala for Rs3,000 a month. On Wednesday, Usman called Nazir , saying that Misbah was seriously ill. When Nazir reached the venue, Misbah was lying dead in an ambulance and there were injury signs on her body. He alleged that her daughter was murdered by torture.
SUKKUR: The Thatta city and its adjoining areas are facing an acute water shortage for irrigation and drinking...
SUKKUR: Students of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, foiled a kidnapping bid of their fellow girl student by...
SUKKUR: The Accountability Court, Sukkur, on Thursday handed former district health officer , Sanghar, seven years in...
SUKKUR: The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, on Thursday said that...
KARACHI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for the Culture and Arts, Shahzad Nawaz has said that the present...
PESHAWAR: In pursuance of a judgment of Peshawar High Court , Peshawar the KP Private Schools Regulatory Authority ...
Comments