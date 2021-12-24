Minor girl dies of torture

KASUR: Eight-year-old Misbah of Phool Nagar on Thursday died from torture by a family for whom she was working. Nazir Ahmad, f/o Misbah, submitted an application to the Saddar Phool Nagar Police Station, stating that Misbah was working as a maid at the house of Muhammad Usman at Canal View Society Gujranwala for Rs3,000 a month. On Wednesday, Usman called Nazir , saying that Misbah was seriously ill. When Nazir reached the venue, Misbah was lying dead in an ambulance and there were injury signs on her body. He alleged that her daughter was murdered by torture.