‘Orphanage to be set up at Bado Hill Station’

SUKKUR: An orphanage would be established in the dysfunctional old hospital building at the Bado Hill Station, Dadu. This was announced by the Divisional Commissioner, Hyderabad, Mohammad Abbass Baloch, while chairing a meeting on establishing an orphanage at the Bado Hill Station at his office on Wednesday.

He said that the old hospital at Bado Hill Station was dysfunctional since 1995. It has enough capacity to house a large number of homeless children with all facilities, adding that NGO Dar-ul-Sukun had also been invited to coordinate to establish the orphanage.

The commissioner said that the Bado Hill Station would be an ideal place for homeless children and there was no need to install a cooling system as the hill station has naturally-maintained temperature. He said that since the building infrastructure was already present there, an orphanage could be established effortlessly. He said that solar system would be installed in the orphanage, so that children may not face power shutdown issues. He directed the Manager of Dar-ul-Sukun, Tariq Samuel, to chalk out the whole plan on an urgent basis so that the center could be inaugurated soon. The CM Sindh would be invited to inaugurate the center.