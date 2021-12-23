Opposition walks out of NA over gas shortage

ISLAMABAD: The members of the opposition parties staged a walkout from the House on the first day of the 39th session of the National Assembly in protest against gas shortage across the country and the scheduled extension of six ordinances.

The opposition’s walkout forced adjournment of proceedings without execution of any business on Wednesday. PPP parliamentarian Syed Naveed Qamar pointed out lack of quorum in the House after the protest against gas shortage. “There is gas shortage all over the country but the government is totally insensitive to the situation,” the PPP leader said. He said now the treasury members are also protesting against gas shortage. He said a government member wanted to raise the issue through a call attention notice in the National Assembly.

He said the extension and laying of over half a dozen ordinances were on agenda of the day, adding that the opposition could not become part of such business in the House. “Whether the National Assembly is meant to extend laws in the form of ordinances,” he said, adding that there was a long list of questions for Wednesday to which no replies have been received.

NA Speaker Asad Qaisar adjourned the proceedings till Friday morning after the House was not found in order due to lack of quorum. Most of the questions which were not responded pertained to the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Meanwhile, in a written reply to a question, the House was informed that the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has registered 84.28 million women who include 59.29 million adults and 24.99 million minors that is 46.12 per cent oftotal registered population. Moreover, the male and female population of the country is 48.5pc and 51.5pc respectively. It was further informed that the Nadra is making every effort to cover the remaining population, especially women.