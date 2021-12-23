Govt focusing on adopting better farming techniques: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government is focused on enhancing per acre yield of crops by adopting better farming techniques.

He said this while chairing a meeting on Khareef crops in the country. “We are investing in research and development to produce better quality inputs like seeds and fertilizers,” he added.

Earlier, the prime minister was told that cotton, rice, maize and sugarcane are the major Khareef crops being cultivated in the country. Because of the government’s agriculture-friendly policies, the growth trend is being witnessed in the per acre yield of all these major crops. The prime minister was also briefed that the agriculture sector in the country can be improved by investing heavily in good quality seeds and pesticides, credible research and development and technology transfer.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures to improve acreage and yield of all crops to ensure food security in the country. The meeting was attended by Minister for National Food Security Fakhar-e-Imam, Advisor on Finance Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Industries Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and senior officers. The provincial Agriculture ministers of Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochistan joined the meeting via video link.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said Pakistan and Norway have excellent relations and the Norwegians of Pakistani origin formed a strong bridge between the two countries. He observed this during a meeting with Ambassador of Norway, Per Albert Ilsaas, who called on him here.

Imran said there is potential for increased collaboration in political, economic and other areas of mutual interest. Referring to the Norwegian company Telenor, he said Pakistan-Norway economic relations are growing.

The ambassador of Norway extended greetings to Imran on behalf of the Norwegian prime minister. He felicitated the prime minister on successful holding of the 17th extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers. Imran extended an invitation to the Norwegian prime minister to undertake a visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.