Alvi for imparting contemporary education

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday emphasized the need for increasing the number of students in educational institutions and imparting contemporary education, including computer literacy, to the students of Madaris.

He said that education was a major component of the human and socio-economic development of a country. He expressed these views while talking to Chairman National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), Col (r) Dr Amirullah Marwat, who presented him an Annual Report of the National Commission for Human Development, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

The chairman NCHD apprised the president that the commission was improving access to primary education, imparting literacy skills and fostering community participation, besides developing management efficiencies.

He said the commission was promoting literacy by adopting a three-pronged strategy i.e., Universal Primary Education, Accelerated Learning Programme and Adult Literacy Programme. He further said, the commission was striving for the mainstreaming of religious education institutions by providing education to those children who had never been to school or had dropped out.

The president appreciated the performance and contributions of the NCHD for promoting human development and lauded the collaboration of the Ehsaas Program and National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) for mobilizing eligible families to enrol their children under the Ehsaas Waseela-e-Taleem Programme.