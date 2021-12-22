Dr Adib Rizvi honoured with lifetime achievement award

A lifetime achievement award was bestowed on Prof Adib Rizvi, founder director of the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), by the Arts Council at a ceremony held at the hospital on Tuesday.
Arts Council President Ahmed Shah and well-known media personality and humorist Anwar Maqsood, who visited the hospital, gave away the coveted award trophy to Prof Rizvi as a mark of recognition of his meritorious services in the field of health and medical care for the population at large during the past four decades, SIUT officials said.
Shah, on behalf of the Arts Council, and Anwar Maqsood, on behalf of his sibling Zehra Nigah, also donated cash awards along with trophy. Prof Rizvi gifted the amount to the SIUT Patient's Welfare Fund. The awards were announced in the recently concluded Urdu International Conference held under the auspices of the Arts Council.
