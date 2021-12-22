Pakistan has people from a number of ethnic and cultural backgrounds. This diversity can become one of the country’s biggest assets. Unfortunately, it has not been rightly managed by the rulers of the state. Balochistan, for instance, covers 43 percent of the country’s total area. However, its residents still do not have access to numerous fundamental constitutional rights. Given this situation, residents of the province are losing faith in the government and lashing out, which creates problems for the whole nation. It is mandatory to distribute power and assets equally among all provinces. If not managed properly, Pakistan’s diversity might become its biggest challenge.
Hunzla Kakar
Zhob
