Regression

Pakistan’s journey towards intolerance started long before the lynching of the Sri Lankan national in Sialkot. It has now reached a state where the sporadic disarray has become a matter of routine. But the question is: who is to blame? Is it the state? Is it the leadership? Or is it the religious extremists?

Our society today has reached the verge of chaos and we are moving farther away from the realm of human decency and fraternity. The real shame is that state actors have become so involved in their power struggle that they are willing to endorse extremists – albeit tacitly. It is imperative that the government and people work against these powers, or we will have more such incidents on our hands.

Rana Ibthaj Ghafoor

Sahiwal