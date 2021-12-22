Waking in fear

Kandhkot has unfortunately become a hub of crimes. It has fallen victim to daily feuds, murders, carnage and looting, making lives of ordinary people miserable.
Every day one wakes up expecting the worst. When one steps out of his/her home, one is often greeted with trembling and shivering beggars, ear-splitting screams and jam-packed streets. Some days there are dead bodies to be witnessed and on other days there are tragic stories of robbery or rape. The police and other authorities concerned have been utterly careless about certain grisly episodes and are instead involved in taking bribes. So far, no concrete measures have been taken to curb this horrendous state of affairs.
Usama Mughal
Kandhkot
