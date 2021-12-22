Hanging by a straw

The city of lights, Karachi, could be underwater by the year 2060. If we stay on the current path and continue to avoid implementing solutions to counter the effects of climate change, we will be sorry. While the overarching problem of climate change can feel overwhelming and burdensome at times, we must find ways to combat it before the damage becomes irreversible. Arguably one of the most debilitating practices is the burning of fossil fuels, producing large quantities of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses. The most effective solution to this is to switch to 100 percent clean energy.
We only have one planet, and if we stay on our current path, we will destroy it. If we don’t take drastic action to reduce our impact on our environment right now, there will be no planet for the coming generations to exist on.
Fargham Abbas
Lahore
