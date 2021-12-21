Indian Army called in as strike by power company employees continues in IIOJ&K

SRINAGAR: The authorities on Monday called the Indian Army to assist the restoration of electricity in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) after talks with the agitating Power Development Department (PDD) employees failed.

The agitation by the PDD employees has left tens of thousands of consumers across the occupied Jammu and Kashmir to reel under darkness as the employees have suspended all the works till their demands are fulfilled.

The Divisional Commissioner Jammu has written a letter to the General Officer in Commanding (GoC) of Yol based 9 Corps, which is responsible for Jammu Samba and Kathua districts and the GOC of Nagrota based 16 Corps, which have jurisdiction over the rest seven districts of Jammu division, including Chenab Belt and Pir Panchal region to assist the administration to man electric installations supplies in the Jammu division.

“It is brought to your notice that due to a strike by the Electricity Department personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, the essential services have been severely affected in the Jammu region. We would like to hereby requisition the Indian Army to assist in restoration of said essential services by provisioning the manpower to man critical electricity stations and water supply sources,” the letter by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Dr Raghav Langer reads.

We appealed to the striking employees to call off the strike and in the meantime, we are also taking help from the army and other agencies for the restoration of power, Singh said, adding that if anyone tries to hurdle the power restoration, they will not be spared.