Fernando Mendoza’s mom steals hearts after Indiana wins national championship

Fernando Mendoza shared an emotional moment with his parents on the field moments after leading Indiana Hoosiers to its first-ever national championship on Monday night.

Following Indiana’s 27-21 win over the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium, Mendoza made his way across the field to find his parents in the celebration.

When he reached them, the moment quickly became one of the most touching scenes of the night.

Mendoza finished the championship game 16-of-27 for 186 passing yards and added a crucial fourth-quarter rushing touchdown.

Throughout the game, cameras often focused on Mendoza’s family in the stands. His mother, Elsa, has lived with multiple sclerosis for nearly two decades and now uses a wheelchair.

In a letter published in The Players Tribune last month, Elsa wrote about her diagnosis and its impact on the family.

“I was diagnosed about 18 years ago, but of course you never knew that. You and [your brother] Alberto were so young, and I was doing fine … and mostly I didn’t want you to worry,” Elsa wrote.

“The thought of you wondering if I supported you any less, because suddenly I wasn’t at your games? I hated that.”

She added, “You’ve made me feel seen.”

After the final whistle, Elsa was all smiles as she celebrated with her son on the field.