King Charles' decision 'not good look' for Prince Harry amid UK court case

King Charles' decision to not meet with his son Prince Harry would not be a “good look” for the Duke of Sussex amid his ongoing court battle in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex has returned to his home country for his court case against the publisher of Daily Mail, but he is expected to face it largely alone.

Despite the support of friends like Elton John and Liz Hurley, Harry will have no private meetings with the King, who is avoiding public appearances while the proceedings take place.

Speaking on it, royal expert Rupert Bell told Talk TV’s Mark Dolan that Charles’ decision would not be a good look for Harry at the moment.

“The court case appears to be almost make-or-break for him, as this is something he has pursued in relation to the allegations against Associated Newspapers,” the expert said.

He continued, “From what we are seeing ahead of the hearing, it is not going to be straightforward, with questions already being raised about the validity of some of the evidence.

“It will be a very interesting case, but as you rightly say, it is also a lonely moment for him, highlighting that he is a man without his family at present. He is going through this alone, much of it of his own doing, it has to be said.

“The King does not want to meet him while he is in the middle of a court case, as that would not be a good look, especially when there are attempts at reconciliation — but not while Harry is appearing in the High Court.”

Harry is one of seven claimants taking action against Associated Newspapers Limited, who has accused them of unlawful methods such as using private investigators, accessing confidential records and listening in on phone conversations.

Other high-profile names taking action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) are Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley.