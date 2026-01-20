Meghan Markle’s father ‘plans to leak’ her letter despite privacy efforts?

Meghan Markle received major warning about her father Thomas Markle as an expert claimed he could still leak her letter.

The Duchess of Sussex penned a letter to her estranged father after he underwent a leg amputation due to medical emergency in Philippines.

Instead of visiting her father, Meghan instead sent a letter to him via the local U.S. consulate, which was given to him in presence of a lawyer, to ensure privacy.

Despite efforts to keep it private, Prince Harry’s wife was told that once a letter is delivered, the sender no longer has control over what happens to it.

An attorney, Dean Strang, spoke about it on his podcast I Rest My Case, saying, "You know, you sent it to him, what he does with it… You can't expect a control."

A high-profile attorney added, "However tightly managed the delivery of a private message may be, the moment it reaches the recipient, the balance of power shifts.

"The sender effectively gives up any real control over what happens next,” they added. "In situations where relationships are already strained or marked by mistrust, the possibility that the contents could surface publicly is ever-present and difficult to guard against."

Speaking about Meghan’s true intentions behind sending the letter, the source told Radar Online, “This was not a calculated move designed to shape public perception or protect a legal position.”

"It was a human response to a serious medical emergency. At the same time, there was a clear awareness that putting anything in writing, given the history, inevitably came with the possibility that it could later be exposed."