'I don't care': Trump shrugs off Nobel Prize talk as Greenland tensions escalate

Trump has intensified his push to gain control over Greenland

The fate of Greenland, a strategically important Arctic territory is at the crossroads, as the US President Donald Trump has doubled down his rhetoric to annex the Danish autonomous territory for security purposes.

The President has linked his failure to win the prestigious award to his unrelenting ambition to take over Greenland.

In a recent development over the Nobel Peace Prize spat, Trump said while talking to CNN, “If anybody thinks that Norway doesn't control the Nobel Prize, they're just kidding. They have a board, but it's controlled by Norway, and I don't care what Norway says.”

The row further deepened as Trump sent a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on Monday.

The statement read, “Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.”

Earlier this week, the Venezuelan opposition leader Machado’s symbolic gesture to give the Nobel Peace medal to the US President ignited public debate over the medal's legacy.

This gesture evoked the Nobel committee statement, citing the Nobel Prizes cannot be transferred or redistributed.

Recently, Trump has intensified his push to gain control over Greenland by slamming the EU member states with tariffs.