Fernando Mendoza girlfriend: is the Indiana QB dating anyone?

Fernando Mendoza has become one of the most recognizable names in college football after winning the 2025 Heisman Trophy, but questions about his personal life continue to go unanswered.

Despite his growing fame and constant media attention, the Indiana Hoosiers quarterback has not publicly confirmed that he is dating anyone.

Mendoza has never spoken about having a girlfriend, wife, or partner in interviews, nor has he shared any romantic details on social media.

His public presence is largely centered on gratitude toward loved ones, religious beliefs, and time spent in Bible study with teammates.

That reserved approach has helped shape his reputation as one of the most grounded stars in the sport.

Former NFL quarterback and college football analyst Max Browne captured that sentiment with a lighthearted post on social media.

“My wife just saw her first Fernando Mendoza interview, and I quote, ‘we must protect him at all costs, he's so cute,’” Browne wrote. “I hope he's still dating his 6th-grade girlfriend.”

The comment quickly gained traction online, though there is no public information suggesting Mendoza has ever dated anyone in sixth grade or at any other time.