Canucks losing streak reaches 11 games after Islanders defeat

The Vancouver Canucks’ difficult season continued Monday night as they fell 4-3 to the New York Islanders, continuing their losing streak to 11 games.

New York Islanders forward Anthony Duclair scored twice, while Tony DeAngelo added a goal and an assist.

Ryan Pulock also found the back of the net for the Islanders, who improved to 27-17-5 on the season.

Goaltender Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 of 32 shots, and rookie defenceman Matthew Schaefer recorded two assists.

Mathew Barzal also chipped in with a pair of helpers as New York held on late.

Vancouver Canucks got off to a strong start. Max Sasson opened the scoring just 2:49 into the game, and Evander Kane gave Vancouver a 2-1 lead late in the first period with his eighth goal of the season.

The game turned in the second period when Vancouver surrendered two goals in a span of 88 seconds.

Despite pushing in the third period and getting a late goal from Drew O’Connor, the Canucks were unable to complete the comeback.

Kevin Lankinen made 28 saves in goal for Vancouver, which suffered its eighth straight regulation loss.

The defeat dropped the Canucks to 16-28-5 on the season.

They are now without a win in their last 11 games, posting a 0-9-2 record during that stretch, and remain without a victory so far in 2026.