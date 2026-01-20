UK govt tightens school rules on phones and social media

The UK government is strengthening rules on mobile phones in schools in England, aiming to create phone-free environments without introducing a full legal ban.

The Department of Education issued strict guidelines about mobile phone usage in schools. Ofsted is set to check the implementation of the mobile phone policy in schools in its assessment of pupil behavior. This is because schools failing to implement the no mobile phone policy will be supported in this aspect by the Attendance and Behavior Hubs.

Mobile phone use in schools under scrutiny

Government statistics indicate that 99.9% of primary schools and 90% of secondary schools already have policies on mobile phones. However, how to enforce these is another matter. Some 58% of secondary pupils say phones are used without permission in some lessons.

This rises to 65% among pupils aged 14 to 16. The figures highlight ongoing concerns around mobile phone use in schools and classroom disruption.

The Department of Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson firmly said that mobile phones have no place in schools, and now the government is moving further with stronger guidance and enforcement. She highlighted that the support hubs will help schools ensure children can learn in phone-free environments.

Social media ban consultation also launched

In connection with the school guidance, the government has started consultation on banning under-16s from social media sites. This review will focus on age assurance software, the digital age of consent, and design elements that promote addictive patterns of behavior such as infinite scrolling and streaks.

Although Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been known to oppose a blanket ban in the past, it seems as if the government has changed its mind in anticipation of a parliamentary debate in the House of Lords regarding stricter child protection policies.