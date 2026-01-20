King Charles risks facing backlash as his punishment not enough for Andrew

King Charles has been warned of more backlash after he was told that his punishment for his “disgraced” brother Andrew may not have been enough.

Despite stripping Andrew of his royal titles and ordering him to vacate the Royal Lodge, insiders said it has not made much difference to how the former Duke of York actually lives.

Andrew is said to still enjoy a comfortable and privileged lifestyle behind closed doors, per OK! Magazine.

"Public anger will not be driven by the titles Andrew has surrendered, but by the privileges he continues to enjoy out of sight,” the source said.

They added, “The indulgence is still there, it has simply been pushed further into the shadows."

"Andrew continues to carry himself with a deep sense of entitlement. He expects constant service and special treatment, regardless of the expense, and rather than withdrawing from view, he behaves as though his circumstances remain exactly as they were. He also still expects his servants to call him a prince or duke,” the source continued.

"When it comes to comfort and indulgence, Andrew's day-to-day life appears largely unchanged. It is that continuity of luxury, despite everything, that many will find deeply offensive."

This comes as Andrew is set to vacate the 30-room property by the end of the month and may move to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate.