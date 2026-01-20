Jimmy Butler: Warriors star awaits MRI results after knee injury

Jimmy Butler left the Golden State Warriors’s 135-112 win over the Miami Heat on Monday night after suffering a right knee injury, raising concern despite the lopsided victory.

The injury occurred in the third quarter when Butler went down awkwardly after a collision with Heat guard Davion Mitchell in the paint.

Mitchell was called for a foul on the play. Butler stayed on the floor for several minutes, grimacing and grabbing his knee, before being helped to the locker room by teammates Gary Payton II and Buddy Hield.

The Golden State Warriors announced Butler will undergo an MRI, with no update expected until Tuesday.

“We're all really concerned but we'll know more after the MRI,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “Everybody is subdued because of the injury, waiting to hear the news.”

Kerr added that Butler asking for free throws after the fall was encouraging. “Hopefully that's a good sign,” he said.

Stephen Curry noted Butler’s demeanor even while injured.

“It's kind of funny he was still cracking jokes over there while he was on the ground in true Jimmy fashion,” Curry said.

“He's always going to have a good time no matter the situation is. “He's an alpha,” Kerr said.

“Assuming we'll be without him for a little bit, we're going to miss him.”

Before leaving the game, Butler had 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting, along with four assists and three rebounds in just under 21 minutes.