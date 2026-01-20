Church under investigation after anti-ICE protest interrupts worship

The US Department of Justice is investigating an incident in which protesters disrupted a church service in St. Paul, Minnesota, at a church where one of the pastors is an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official.

According to ABC News, anti-ICE protesters entered Cities Church on Sunday during a service. Video shared online by Black Lives Matter Minnesota shows demonstrators addressing the congregation and identifying Pastor David Easterwood as the acting field director of the St. Paul ICE field office.

The group said Easterwood was not present during the protest. Jonathan Parnell, listed as the church’s pastor, is seen speaking with protesters in the video.

“Someone who claims to worship God, teaching people in this church about God, is out there overseeing ICE agents. Think about what we've experienced,” a protester said in the video shared by Black Lives Matter Minnesota.

Attorney General Pam Bondi addressed the incident on social media Sunday.

“I just spoke to the Pastor in Minnesota whose church was targeted,” Bondi posted on X.

“Attacks against law enforcement and the intimidation of Christians are being met with the full force of federal law.”

“If state leaders refuse to act responsibly to prevent lawlessness, this Department of Justice will remain mobilized to prosecute federal crimes and ensure that the rule of law prevails,” she added.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said the incident is being reviewed as a possible violation of the federal FACE Act.

“This heinous act that occurred in Minnesota yesterday is receiving the highest level of attention from @TheJusticeDept,” Dhillon shard on X.

The St. Paul Police Department told ABC News that officers responded to the church after reports of 30 to 40 protesters interrupting services.

Police said the group left the building before officers arrived and were monitored outside.

A police spokesperson later said the incident is being investigated as disorderly conduct.