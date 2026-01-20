Woody Harrelson reveals creative clash with Matthew McConaughey on 'True Detective'

Woody Harrelson on why Matthew McConaughey frustrated him in 'True Detective'

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey became a force in True Detective season one, which became one of the most critically acclaimed series.



But despite the duo teaming up to solve a shocking mystery, they had creative differences over the show's dark theme.

In the Now You See Me star's view, a few jokes must be added to the series, but he says McConaughey did not give an explicit response to him.

“I remember saying to [McConaughey] before we started filming, I’m like, ‘Dude, people are gonna expect to laugh with us. We gotta throw some jokes in here.’ He’s just like, ‘Mhm.’ I’m waiting for him to say, ‘Yeah, you’re totally, no, none of that.’ He just, ‘Mhm, yeah,” the actor tells Variety.

Elsewhere in the interview, Harrelson also recalls growing frustrated with what he describes as his co-star's method of acting during filming.

“He’s method. When we were shooting, he was Rust Cohle. There [were] so many times I wanted to punch this mother****** in the face. I’m so pissed at him cause he’s in his character."

McConaughey, in response, adds, “We’re sitting there. We’re about to start shooting, and we were rehearsing,” McConaughey recalled. “I’m just kind of being stoic Rust Cohle."

"Woody goes, like, ‘Hey man, I need to talk to you about something.’ He goes, ‘The way you and I work, McConaughey, I hit you the ball, you hit back, I hit it back to you. We volley, we play. … Man, that’s us. It’s dramatic, but it’s also comedy.”

True Detective is streaming on HBO Max.