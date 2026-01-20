Prince William 'furious' at Meghan Markle, Harry

“William doesn’t want her [Meghan Markle] anywhere near his mother’s story."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly left the future king Prince William ‘furious’ with their major plans.

According to a report by the Closer, the Duke’s determination to tell his mother Princess Diana’s story may only add further fuel to the existing rift he has with the royals particularly Prince William.

As per the report, the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death is approaching next year, the Duke is said to be looking at a way of honouring her legacy.

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle is also heavily involved in the new project to honour the late Princess Diana with a Netflix show, leaving Prince William ‘furious’

The insiders told the Closer, “Harry is determined to honour his mother and share her story. He doesn’t see any reason why he needs to involve his brother in it.”

“What’s really sending William over the edge is how involved Meghan is.”

The royal sources continued, “William doesn’t want her anywhere near his mother’s story. He is sickened that Harry, and by extension Meghan, would dare to disrespect his mother and profit from the memory of her.”

The close confidant further said Prince Harry, in recent months, has appeared keen to smooth things over with King Charles, but with this new project leaving William ‘furious’, a reconciliation may be looking less likely.

The source added Prince William is on the ‘warpath’ against this.

The insider continued to Prince William, this is the "ultimate grift" and he is not about to stand by and let his mother be exploited in death by her own son.