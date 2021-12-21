Panama Papers case: Aishwarya Rai appears before authorities for probe

NEW DELHI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her way to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Monday after being summoned for questioning in the Panama Papers leak case.
Aishwarya was called upon to appear before the ED to record her statement in the matter and while reports suggested that she sought another date for questioning, the actress appeared at the ED office in Delhi on Monday.
The 48-year-old has already been asked to appear for a probe twice before. While the leaks exposed prominent personalities with offshore companies, it is not confirmed what charges does Rai fall under.
The ED has also reportedly filed a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) against Aish.
The Bachchan Bahu is among several prominent personalities named in The Indian Express-ICIJ 2016 Panama Papers expose. According to records, the Bachchan’s are said to have floated an offshore entity, Amic Partners Limited, in the British Virgin Islands in 2005.
