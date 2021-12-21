Samina Alvi launches Pakistan’s first special author’s book

Islamabad: Kashaf Alvi, a young man who just turned 18, has probably become the youngest deaf and mute man to pen and publish a book.

Kashaf’s book titled ‘The Language of Paradise’ has made many a achievements in the past as well and writing a book is just another feather in his cap. Previously, he has completed his certification of being the first differently abled ‘Microsoft Associate’. Young Kashaf Alvi is also going to be the first differently abled Pakistani to write a script for a short film.

In, ‘The Language of Paradise’ Kashaf has expressed his dismay over the society’s lack of embrace for the deaf-mute community. He has effectively penned down conducts to bridge the gap between the two types of individuals in our society.

In his book Kashaf has mentioned how congenial this particular action will make them feel. Those who cannot speak or hear are not different than any other person intellectually, if given promising opportunities, they too can perform well in their respective domains.

His recently written book release was hosted by the Pakistan’s First Lady, Samina Alvi at the President’s House, Islamabad on Sunday (Dec. 19). Kashaf Alvi was honoured to present his first signed copy to the First Lady, Mrs. Alvi. Responding in the most gracious way, she also signed a copy of his book for Kashaf which went with him as a souvenir from the President’s House, Islamabad.

Despite the fact, Kashaf lacks sense of hearing and speaking, he is always up in bringing laurels to the country. List of his accomplishments are also submitted to Guinness Book of World Records and sooner or later, he will be the first differently-abled Pakistani to get featured over there. The book has been published by Liberty Books and it will be available nationwide from 25th December, 2021.