Land acquisition: Matta elders accuse district admin of political victimisation

MINGORA: The elders from Matta Town of Swat district on Saturday alleged that the district administration was acquiring their fertile lands in order to victimise the political opponents of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Addressing a press conference here, Dr Amjad Ali, Syed Izharullah, Siraj Khan, Muhammad Hussain and Asmat Ali accused the administration of imposing section 4 of land acquisition act on their fertile land. They threatened to bring the affectees on to the streets if the political victimisation was not stopped.

“They want to acquire only the lands of their political opponents. I challenge the rulers to show any land so far acquired from supporters of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf,” Dr Amjad said.

He alleged that the administration was blackmailing the political opponents of the ruling party and pressuring them to shift their political loyalties and join PTI.

“The galloping inflation has affected every citizen of the country and corrupt practices have become common in awarding employment to the people,” said Siraj Khan, an activist of Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PMLN).

He maintained that he along with other activists would use all options, including knocking at the door of the courts and launching protests, to halt the rulers’ illegal practices. An activist of Jamaat-e- Islami (JI), Syed Izharullah, alleged that the local leadership of PTI was planning to appoint their own dear and near ones in Swat Dental College on various vacant posts. He added that they would challenge these irregularities in the court of law.