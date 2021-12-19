Evening shifts launched at Torghar schools

MANSEHRA: Torghar district administration launched second shifts in the schools on Saturday.

“Torghar is an underdeveloped district and having very low literacy ratio among women but I am optimistic with the launching of the second shifts at the existing public sector schools, more and more children could be enrolled in evening classes,” stated Fawad Khan, the deputy commissioner, while speaking at the launching ceremony of the second shifts at Government Higher Secondary School Judbah.

The teachers, students and local tribesmen showed up in the launching ceremony.

The deputy commissioner said the government wanted to put Torghar on the way to prosperity and development, which was why the ‘Parha Likka Torghar’ (Educated Torghar) initiatives were launched there.

“It is unfortunate that there is not a single degree college for boys and girls in the entire district, which reveals the grim educational situation here,” he said.

“Girls have no opportunities to continue their education following the middle classes as there is no higher secondary school in the district,” he said.

The DC said that with the launching of the second shifts at the existing schools, local students could continue their educations.

“Most of local boys couldn’t receive admissions because of the shortage of the seats in the morning shifts but with the launching of the second shifts, they could avail the opportunities to get enrolled even in the evening classes,” he said.