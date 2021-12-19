‘Emerging trends, opportunities after COVID-19’

Islamabad : Metropolitan International United College (MIUC) and Roots International Schools and Colleges (RISC) organised a Metropolitan Entrepreneurship Week (MEW) 2021 to promote and polish the entrepreneurship potential of its students under the umbrella of Roots International Career Acceleration Programme. A week-long entrepreneurship week was held at all campuses of RISC in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, says a press release.

Roots International Career Acceleration Programme (RICAP) empowers students and alumni to translate their academic foundation, regardless of major or background, into professional success. Through industry-specific training, global networking connections, and opportunities to put a world-class education into practice, RICAP is helping students embark upon successful futures.

The ‘RISC – MIUC MEW 2021’ was a weeklong entrepreneurship summit on start-up counselling, entrepreneurship and leadership based on the economics, international relations, media, business and global economy. The theme of the summit was a ‘Emerging trends and opportunities in Entrepreneurship after COVID-19.’

Among the many events packed into the week, the ‘RISC – Global Entrepreneurship Week’ recognises communication, cooperation, and dialogue to be the most important aspect of the conference. The individuals that create the conference are each other’s best resource in uncovering the similarities and differences between people from different backgrounds coming from diverse geographical locations. One the final day of the NEW-2021 the students submitted their business proposals which they had prepared in the whole week in consultation with the successful entrepreneurs. These business plans were evaluated by the leading entrepreneurs of Pakistan.

Many leading entrepreneurs like – Usman Shauqat CEO Bio Labs, Muhammad Shakeel Munir President ICC, Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President ICCI, M. Faheem Khan voice president ICCI – and Sardar Tanveer Executive Member RCCI were among the jury to evaluate the business plans of the students.

The exclusive jury members were overwhelmed by the knowledge base of students and their innovative and out of the box ideas of businesses. They really appreciated the initiative taken by MIUC, under the leadership of CEO RIS & Rector MIUC Walid Mushtaq, also opportunities provided by him to young generation as to prepare them for the future life. The guests collaborated with students to conduct enthralling, intellectual and mind challenging sessions.

Senator Faisal Javed and Sardar Yasir Ilyas CEO, Centaurus graced the occasion as a guest of honor of the closing ceremony. They have encouraged students to explore and untap the infinite areas of business in Pakistan as God has gifted this country with so much potential and resources. Pakistan currently has the largest percentage of young people ever recorded in its history, it is one of the youngest countries in the world and the second youngest in the South Asian region after Afghanistan. They advised students that they have to pace-up to meet the international community and competitive market as you are the bright future of this country.