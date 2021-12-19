Safdar emerges as leader in Jinnah Development Tour

LAHORE: Muhammed Safdar emerged as the leader in 4th PGF Jinnah Development Tour Golf here on Saturday.

At the end of the second round of this three rounds 4th Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Jinnah Development Tour Golf Tournament for second tier golf professionals the competitive activity at Royal Palm Golf Course was full of twists and turns as the overnight leaders Azmat Khan and Minhaj Maqsood were completely derailed by unease and fretfulness.

They had to concede the top slot on the leaderboard to resolute and unwavering Muhammed Safdar of Gujranwala Golf Club while the runnerup slot was taken by the capable and technically cultivated Sunny Masih of Lahore Gymkhana.

Safdar’s second round score of gross 70 was attained through three birdies on holes 4, 8 and 12, regulation pars on 14 holes and just one bogey on the closing 18th hole. Overall his score for two rounds adds upto an aggregate of 142, two under par.

While 59 competitors were weeded out, the remaining 41 qualified for the final 18-hole contest on Sunday (today).

Sunny Masih is considered a formidable competitor whose array of shot making is classy. Already with a transcendent round of gross 70 on the second day he has clawed his way up the leaderboard and from the 11th position on the first day he appears all lustrous in the second position with a two days aggregate score of 143, one under par and only a single stroke behind the leader Safdar.

Other adversaries looking assertive and potent are Muhammed Arif of Peshawar at a two rounds aggregate score of 144 and seven others are grouped at the score of 146. These seven aspirants are Nasir Masih and Muhammed Saeed of Lahore Garrison, Bilal Hussain Shah of Multan, Zeeshan Khan of Peshawar, Zulfiqar Ali of DHA Karachi, Muhammed Imran of Defence Raya and Aashir Masih of Lahore Gymkhana.

Earlier in the opening round, Azmat Khan of Peshawar put on display his talent. The aim of the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Development Tour Golf Matches is to unearth golfing talent of players who have aptitude, flair, technique and expertise out of the second tier golf professionals who were either sidelined or abandoned just because they never got a fighting chance to unveil their competence and potential.

The best score of the first day was from Azmat Khan who is hardly known in golfing circles. He has used the opportunity admirably well to come up with a score of gross 69, three under par under very tough playing conditions.

He managed birdies on holes 1, 7, 8, 14 and 17 augmented by eleven regulation pars and just two bogies. He occupied the top position on the leaderboard.

Another one who showed his forte is Minhaj Maqsood of Rawalpindi Golf Club. He ended the first round with a score of gross 70, two under par and this resplendent score is attributable to a stirring six birdies on holes 3, 4, 13, 16, 17 and 18 plus nine pars, two bogies and one double bogie.

Three others who played under par are Umer Farooq (Lahore Garrison), Bilal Hussain Shah (Margalla Greens) and Aya Khan (Peshawar). These three enthusiastic ones are bracketed at a score of 71, one under par. Placed at the score of Par 72 were four contenders. They were Asad Khan (PAF Islamabad), M Safdar (Gujranwala), Arshad Rasheed (Karachi Golf Club) and Muhammed Saeed (Lahore Garrison).