Pakistanis and Saudis love each other, says Saudi CG

The relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is strong and the hearts of the people of both the countries are full of love for each other.
Saudi Consul General Bandar Fahad A Al Dayel said this on Saturday at a ceremony to distribute educational accessories at a seminary. He said cooperation between the two countries in welfare and social affairs was increasing more than ever.
A charity linked with the Jamia Binoria Al-Alamia, in collaboration with the Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), distributed chairs, projectors, white boards and other educational implements in the seminaries.
Under its ‘back to school’ programme, the Binoria Welfare Trust has distributed educational items in the Jamia Arabia, Scout Colony, and Jamia Tehfizul Quran, Nazimabad. Madrasa Deputy Principal Maulana Farhan Naeem thanked the Saudi consul general and the SABIC director.
