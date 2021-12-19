Two siblings suffer burns in Lyari house fire

Two siblings suffered burn injuries in a fire that erupted at their house in the Niazi Muhalla of Lyari within the limits of the Kalakot police station on Saturday.

After getting information, police and rescuers reached the property and transported the casualties to the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for medical treatment.

The injured siblings have been identified as 10-year-old Sohail and his sister as five-year-old Bisma.

Police, while sharing the findings of the initial investigations, said the blaze broke out in a gas cylinder and quickly engulfed the entire house.

On Thursday, a woman burnt to death and her minor daughter suffered critical burn injuries after a fire broke out at their house in Liaquatabad.

According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade department, a fire tender was sent to the property, but the neighbours had already doused the flames.

The fire apparently broke out due to a short circuit, police said.

They said 32-year-old Uzma Shakeel, died on the spot while three-year-old Kehkashan was taken to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi where doctors were trying to save her life. The woman’s husband, Shakeel, was at work when the incident took place.