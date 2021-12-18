Three new IHC judges take oath

ISLAMABAD: Three new additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday took oath of their offices and formally started performing duties.
IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah administered the oath from new judges, including Barrister Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Ms Saman Rafat Imtiaz during a ceremony organised inside the premises of IHC. The event was attended by a large number of lawyers, judges and other personalities.
After the oath-taking ceremony, the new judges started performing their duties in their courts. Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard two cases each, while Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz took up three cases for hearing. The number of judges had reached to nine in the IHC after addition of three news judges.
SUKKUR: A friend hammered his friend to death in Jacobabad on Friday and later surrendered before the police. Reports...
SUKKUR: A Nadra official was reported to the authorities by the family of a girl, who claimed that she was harassed by...
SUKKUR: A pedophile, who sexually assaulted an eight-year old girl, has been nabbed by CIA police after his DNA sample...
SUKKUR: Despite receiving attractive salary and perks for serving in remote areas, only 33 percent doctors are...
KARACHI: On World Sight Day this year, Indus Motor Company pledged to fight childhood blindness in Pakistan.Fast...
KABUL: The Taliban made a fresh appeal on Friday for Afghanistan’s seat at the UN’ Organisation after the...
Comments