Three new IHC judges take oath

ISLAMABAD: Three new additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday took oath of their offices and formally started performing duties.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah administered the oath from new judges, including Barrister Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Ms Saman Rafat Imtiaz during a ceremony organised inside the premises of IHC. The event was attended by a large number of lawyers, judges and other personalities.

After the oath-taking ceremony, the new judges started performing their duties in their courts. Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard two cases each, while Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz took up three cases for hearing. The number of judges had reached to nine in the IHC after addition of three news judges.