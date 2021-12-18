ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the Rehmatul-lil-Alamin Authority would assist in implementing the sayings and deeds of Holy Prophet (Peace be upon him) in practical life on a priority basis.

He emphasised that the purpose of establishment of the Authority was to educate the youth about the Seerat [way of life] of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be upon him) so that they could follow it. And, he added, the authority would assist in finding solution to practical life problems through research by identifying gaps in society regarding Seerat-e-Tayaba [Holy Prophet’s way of life].

The first meeting of the International Advisory Board of the Rehmatul-lil-Alamin Authority was held here under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting was given a comprehensive briefing on the short-term and long-term strategy of the authority. Apart from this, a briefing was also given on the progress made so far on the initiatives and the inclusion of aspects of Seerat-e-Tayaba in the academic syllabus.

In addition, suggestions were made to the meeting regarding the first international function of the authority. The meeting was attended by Chairman National Rehmatul-lil-Alamin Authority Prof Ijaz Akram, Dr Anis Ahmed, Dr Khalid Masood and officers concerned.