School winter holidays from 23rd

LAHORE:School Education Department (SED) Punjab has decided winter vacations for public and private schools across the province starting from December 23.

The formal announcement in this regard was made by Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas on social media. As per the details, all public and private schools will observe winter vacations from December 23rd, 2021 to January 6th, 2022 in Punjab. No announcement about winter vacation for public and private colleges and universities has been made so far by the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab. However, sources in the department said that winter vacation at higher education institutes are likely to start from December 26, 2021.

KEMU convocation: Around 800 students, including 654 MBBS students and 100 postgraduate students were awarded degrees in the 11th convocation of King Edward Medical University (KEMU). Punjab Governor/Chancellor KEMU Chaudhry Sarwar was the chief guest at the convocation in which 109 students were awarded medals.

Dr Noor-us-Saba Ahmed, who received 23 medals by virtue of getting first position in different subjects, was declared as the best all round graduate of the year 2020 and Dr Sana Shahid with 10 medals was declared the best graduate of the year 2019 while Malik Naveed Awan was declared best postgraduate for the year 2019.