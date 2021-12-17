Digital equivalence certificate verification service launched

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday launched the Digital Equivalence Certificate Verification Service developed by the Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen to ensure transparency and ease of business.

"Now, equivalence certificate verification is just a click away, which will save cost and time," he said during the launching ceremony was held here at the Ministry of Federal Education. IBCC Secretary Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah briefed the minister on the initiative.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, the Federal Minister said in light of the vision of the Prime Minister, all the organisations working under the umbrella of the Education Ministry are digitalising their processes for transparency and facilitate the public. After successful completion of the online equivalence process, the IBCC digitalised the process of verification of equivalence certificates and said the service would enhance the accessibility, reduce the cost and time, and other hurdles faced by organisations within or outside the country.

The minister appreciated it for facilitating the public through the use of the latest technology. Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah said the IBCC integrated security feature in certificate through Encrypted QR Code.

"Now, the organisations, institutions or universities do not need to send documents to IBCC for verification, as the verification is now just a click away as they can verify it by scanning QR code from anywhere around the world." He said it was a real-time verification through which organisations could quickly verify data on their mobile or computer and will receive a verification email for their official record.