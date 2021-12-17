Two held over assault bid

LAHORE: Muslim Town police have registered a case against two students of Punjab University over attempt to sexually assault their class fellow, filming her and later on blackmailing the victim.

The suspects identified as Awais and Andleeb abducted the victim from Campus Bridge near the university, shared Z*, the brother of the victim. “On gunpoint, they against her will shifted her to an unidentified location where they attempted sexual assault and also made a video”, Z* said.

The incident occurred a month ago but my sister remained silent to protect her honour, he added. However, the suspects on the base of video would harass and threaten her to develop sexual relations with them. When she resisted the bullying and harassment, they intimidated her to share the content online. “Frustrated and unable to sustain the pressure, she shared the ordeal with the family”, he added. On Z’s complaint, Muslim Town police registered case against the suspects under sections 511 (attempt to sexual assault), 376 (rape), 365 (abduction) and other offences as mentioned in Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). After registration of the case, DIG Operations Abid Khan formed raiding teams that have arrested the suspects in a few hours.