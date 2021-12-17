PM briefed on Safe City project, women police stations in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the efficiency of the police will be enhanced to maintain law and order in Azad Kashmir. “The major role of the police is to protect lives and property of the people for which special attention should be paid to safeguard the rights and grievances of people.”

He expressed this after a briefing given by the Police Department here on Thursday during which IG Police Sohail Habib Tajik also briefed the Prime Minister on the safe city project, setting up of women police station and overall law and order situation in Azad Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said the role of the police is to help the masses and special attention should be paid to hate crime and the welfare of criminals.

The Prime Minister said that the police personnel should be sincere to serve the people and bring about a change that would have a positive impact on people. The Prime Minister also directed to set up Radio Calling Booth, Quick Response Service, Police Service Center, Complaint Redressal System, Emergency Helpline, Online Record Processing and Counter-Terrorism Department.

The Prime Minister said that a force with the required capabilities should be formed to deal with sensitive issues like terrorism and cyber crimes, and added that strict action should be taken against drug dealers. He said police and people should play their role in drug prevention measures.

“The protection of lives and property of the people should be ensured and a committee consisting of senior officers should be constituted to work out a mechanism to improve the investigation system.”

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi also chaired a high-level meeting on local body elections here on and reviewed the progress for holding local body elections in Azad Kashmir. The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far regarding the holding of local body elections in the state.