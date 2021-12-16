Social media role highlighted

LAHORE: KEMU organised a pre symposium workshop on “Online Medical Professionalism: Challenges of Being Social in Social Media in Healthcare” in the context of 41st “International Annual Scientific Symposium” at Dept of Psychiatry on Wednesday, under the patronage of Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, VC, KEMU.

Prof Aftab Asif, Prof Nazish Imran, Prof Ali Madeeh Hashmi, Dr Irum Aamer and Dr Imran Sharif played facilitators’ role for the workshop attended by 53 participants.