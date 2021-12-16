TikTok partners with MNHSRC to raise awareness for Covid-19 prevention

ISLAMABAD: TikTok has partnered with the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MNHSRC) to launch an awareness campaign for Covid-19 prevention in Pakistan.

As part of the campaign titled #MeriVaccineKahani, the MNHSRC has officially joined TikTok (@nhsrcpk) and will be using the platform to disseminate information about Covid-19 prevention and their vaccine programme. This campaign is in line with the government’s priority of engaging with the country’s youth and creating an awareness on such matters.

TikTok is committed to supporting its users by providing accurate information and resources from public health authorities.