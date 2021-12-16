NCOC Covid-19 update: Four die, 370 test positive

ISLAMABAD: Four people died of the coronavirus, while 370 tested positive with the national tally of total active cases recording 9,292 in the 24 hours period.

All the four corona patients died in the hospital, of whom three were on the ventilator, revealed the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the deaths occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), which was followed by Sindh.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities, including Sargodha 13 percent, Peshawar 12 percent, Islamabad 12 percent and Multan 12 percent.

The maximum oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of the Covid-19 patient) were also occupied in four major cities, including Multan 24 percent, Sargodha 15 percent, Islamabad 13 percent and Peshawar 12 percent. Around 79 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no corona patient was on the ventilator in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Balochistan and AJK.

Some 44,609 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 16,817 in Punjab, 13,819 in Sindh, 7,369 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,397 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 546 in Balochistan, 316 in GB, and 345 in AJK.