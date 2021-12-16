‘Saudi investor has agreed to launch development projects’

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill has termed the Ravi River project as a masterpiece of architecture.

In a press conference at the office of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) here on Wednesday, he said a Saudi company will build 1,000 world-class apartments, six schools and a large hospital in this new project. Saudi investor Khalid bin Abdul Aziz was also present at the occasion.

During the press briefing, Gill said that we welcome the Saudi brothers' investment in our land. These projects will be owned by the Punjab government after 10 years, he revealed, adding that foreign participation in such projects will strengthen the country's economy and we will not have to take loans from outside. He, along with the Saudi investor, said that the project will be inaugurated in January 2022.

CEO, RUDA, Imran Amin said that Khalid bin Abdul Aziz will also set up Saudi industries in Ravi city. “This will play a key role in the development of Lahore and the country,” he said, adding Government of Pakistan and the Saudi Government will be the parties in this agreement. “Surveillance of project will be under RUDA while the infrastructure of this project will finish in a year,” Amin concluded.