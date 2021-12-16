British man gets life for 1987 murders, necrophilia

London: A hospital electrician in Britain on Wednesday received a full-life sentence after admitting the murder and sexual assault of two women, plus sexual abuse of scores of bodies in mortuaries. David Fuller, 67, admitted strangling 25-year-old Wendy Knell and 20-year-old Caroline Pierce months apart in Kent, southeast England, in 1987. During court proceedings, it was revealed Fuller went on to sexually abuse the bodies of at least 100 women and girls in hospital mortuaries where he was working.
