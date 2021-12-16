Dr Azra tells private medical colleges to flout PMC’s rule in granting admissions

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho. File photo

Advising private medical universities and colleges in Sindh not to be intimidated by the ‘threats’ of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho on Tuesday asked them to start granting admissions to students who had secured more than 50 per cent marks in the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT).

“Private medical universities and medical colleges can start the admission process as per the decision of the Sindh cabinet and a notification issued by the Sindh health department. They should start admitting students who have secured at least 50 per cent marks in the MDCAT,” Dr Azra told heads of private medical universities and colleges during a meeting.

The PMC has already warned medical and dental colleges in the country not to grant admissions to students who have not passed MDCAT by securing at least 65 per cent marks or be ready to face ‘strict penal action in accordance with the law, including the cancellation of their accreditation and registration as a medical or dental college.



However, the Sindh health minister assured the private medical universities and colleges that they should not be afraid of threats by the PMC as the provincial government was going to establish its own medical and dental council, and efforts would be made to get it recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other international accreditation agencies.

PMC’s reaction

Commenting on the directives of Dr Azra, PMC President Dr Arshad Taqi said it was not legally possible for a province to ask for lowering the merit for its students and added that the PMC was ready to assist the private colleges in case of any trouble in filling their seats.