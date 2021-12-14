Grace marks in FSc, A-Levels cannot be considered for merit calculation, PMC tells Sindh

Logo of the Pakistan Medical Commission.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Monday clarified that grace marks in FSc, A-level, or any equivalent HSSC qualification results will not be considered for merit calculation when it comes to admissions in medical, dental colleges and universities.

In a letter to the registrar of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, PMC said,” Institutions must not consider any grace marks added by any provincial authority to the overall marks obtained in F.Sc. by the student.”



Admitting universities must ensure that merit is formulated based on students' actual obtained marks in the elective subjects, read the statement.

The PMC informed colleges and universities that only the actual marks obtained in elective subjects by the applicants in their F.Sc. or A-Levels or any equivalent HSSC qualification results can be used while calculating merit for admissions.

PMC rejects plea to reduce MDCAT passing percentage for Sindh students



On November 18, the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) had officially turned down the Sindh government’s request to slash the MDCAT passing percentage for admissions to private medical and dental colleges in the province and advised it to bear the educational expenses of poor but meritorious students.

“Today the vice chancellor of a medical university and principal of a private medical college in Sindh met us and requested that we slash the pass percentage of MDCAT for students in Sindh. They were told that it can’t be done due to directives from the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” President PMC Dr Arshad Taqi had told The News.